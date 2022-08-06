DCPCR rescues 750 children in 2021-'22

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has rescued 750 children in the year 2021-2022 with the help of the Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Delhi Police, Child Line, and District Child Protection Unit. The number of children rescued in the year 2020-2021 was 336.



It is also important to be mentioned that 202 children were rescued in the preceding three years (2017-18 to 2019-20). The number shows

that 577 per cent increase in the rate of rescue of children from labour.

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu told Millennium Post that we have to strengthen the social protection mechanism. We found that poverty is the foremost reason children's often engage in child labour and so for that we have to do work on that. We do engage children and their parents into schemes run by the government.

He further added that we do counselling sessions for the children's and parents. He also told that our motive is that children won't do labour in future and for that we check and monitored children's after rescue also. We send those children's to CCL centres who have no family members.

The commission has rescued children from different places such as factories, bakery units, kharat machine units and auto centre units, as well as residential colonies where the children were working as domestic servants.

The prominent factors can be seen during the rescue operations are non-payment of minimum wages, inordinate long working hours, and unhygienic working conditions.

The commission also helped in sensitized children from the privileged backgrounds about the hardships faced

by children who are forced into labour and to encourage them to have conversations about the same within their families, a painting competition was organised with the help of

Private School Associations which had some amazing paintings depicting deep insights from the children regarding the cause.