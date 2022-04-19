DCPCR organises training programme on child rights for DANICS probationary officers

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in collaboration with the Union Territory Civil Services Institute organised a one-day training on child rights for the 58th and 59th batch of 30 DANICS probationary officers.



Since the officers play a critical role as Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and District Magistrates in conducting rescue operations for child labour issues, reviewing the functioning of Child Welfare Committees and acting as grievance redressal authority in certain matters among other things the training is extremely important. The training session was felicitated by Chairperson, DCPCR Anurag Kundu, Co-Founder, HAQ Centre for Child Rights Bharti Ali and Child Rights Advocate Anant Asthana.

The training focused on the functioning of various institutions such as Child Welfare Committees, and the role of district administration especially SDMs and DCPUs (District Child Protection Units). The session also aimed at giving probationers clarity and understanding of child rights laws such as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 among others. Several discussions were held on topics such as the rescue and rehabilitation operations for vulnerable child labourers, the process of age determination, and the powers of CWC and SDMs. The facilitators used case studies, group work and role-playing to make the program engaging and enriching for the probationers.

Kundu advised all the probationers to observe the functionalities and visit the children's homes and institutions and get to live the JJ act. "Be a part of rescue operations and live the reality. Visit the CWC and silently from a corner observe all that takes place on an everyday basis and then take note of one practice that you probably like and one practice that you would like to change as the DM," he said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Asthana delved deep into the nuances of the Juvenile Justice Act through a series of real-life based mock activities which helped probationers develop an understanding of not only the statute and the role of various stakeholders but also the role of ethics and compassion while applying the law.