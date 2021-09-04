DCPCR notice to North MCD for not distributing dry ration to kids under mid-day meal scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday issued a notice to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for not distributing dry ration under the mid-day meal



scheme.

"North MCD has not distributed dry ration as mid-day meal to lakhs of children in its 700 schools. This is a serious deprivation of the rights of the children, more so in times of pandemic. Taking a serious view, @DCPCR has issued notice to Director (Education) seeking explanation!" DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu tweeted.

He also shared a copy of the notice dated September 1 on his official Twitter handle.

As per DCPCR, the Government of India issued guidelines last year related to distribution of dry ration kits (wheat, rice, pulses, and oil).

"Whereas, taking suo-moto cognisance of the matter, the commission inquired into the status of the implementation of these orders issued in compliance with the Honble Supreme Court's order and issued notice to Government of NCT of Delhi directing it to file its reply," the notice read.

Considering the schools have been shut for nearly 17 months now, non-supply of nutritional supplements may lead to large scale malnourishment, it said.

It further read, "Whereas, based on the records and reply filed by the Government of NCT of Delhi, the commission noticed the North DMC has not lifted food grains meant for allocation to children of primary grades despite multiple communication from Govt of NCT of Delhi."

As per child rights body, lakhs of children enrolled in the North MCD schools were deprived of their mid-day meal, threatening their nutritional status.

"Prima-facie, this is a serious governance lapse and the commission has decided to take up the matter seriously. The commission has decided to hold inquiry into it and fix administrative liability for the lapse and therefore issues notice to the Director (Education) North MCD directing it to file an explanation as to why the Commission should initiate proceedings against it," the official wrote in the letter.

"The reply must be filed within two weeks failing which the commission shall be constrained to initiate proceedings," official added.