DCPCR notice to MCD over 'poor performance' of municipal schools

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) issued a notice to the BJP-controlled municipal corporation in the city on Monday, seeking an explanation within two weeks for the "poor" performance of primary schools.



The commission also said an inquiry has been ordered into the "poor quality of education" in the MCD schools.

The responsibility of imparting primary education lies with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The unified MCD is currently functioning under the BJP-led Centre.

In a notice of inquiry, the DCPCR, the statutory watchdog of the Delhi government in matters of child rights, cited the National Achievement Survey (NAS) Report, 2021 for Class 3 to highlight the quality of teaching and learning in the city's municipal schools.

According to the notice, "The NAS Class 3 results paint a dismal picture of teaching and learning in municipal schools, which rank Delhi amongst the lowest 5 performing states in India." The Class 3 results of Municipal Corporation of Delhi are below the national average in all three subjects: Language, Maths, and Environmental Studies. The average score for Class 3 in Language is merely 52 per cent while the national average is 62 per cent."

The DCPCR has asked the MCD to file an explanation within two weeks.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu said that an inquiry has been ordered to look into the "poor quality of education" in the MCD schools.

He further added, "We have ordered an inquiry regarding absolutely poor quality of education in MCD schools. The performance of the MCD schools has been ranked amongst bottom 5 in whole India."