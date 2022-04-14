DCPCR launches helpline for kids in distress

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday launched the Children Distress Response Helpline to physically reach out to children in distress and in SOS situations.



Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Industries Minister Satyendar Jain along with Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, on this occasion, flagged off five 4-wheeler and five 2-wheeler helpline vehicles from the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Rouse Avenue

The team will not only provide relief to children who are in need of help but also proactively undertake preventative measures and conduct field visits to protect children at the risk of danger and exploitation, which may include children at the risk of child marriage, child labour, traficking, etc, DCPCR chief Anurag Kundu said.

At the launch of the helpline, Gahlot said, "We will move the proposal for every sub-division in Delhi to have a mobile unit for reaching out to children in distress."

The Children Distress Response Helpline will be rolled-out in a phased manner, catering to children in SOS or emergency situations, out of school children who may be at risk of exploitation and danger, mothers facing pregnancy emergencies, missing children, abandoned or orphaned children, children in street situations, etc, the DCPCR said.

The helpline (+919311551393) will function from 9 am - 11 pm seven days a week in the first phase and will then be expanded to a 24x7 service.