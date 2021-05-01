DCPCR helpline for kids orphaned

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has launched a helpline number to address the needs of those children who have been left orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Friday.

The number (+91 9311551393) will also address the concerns of those children whose parents are hospitalised or who are facing any other distress, it added. A panel of counsellors is being constituted to address the anxiety, loneliness and trauma of the children in such situations.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu will keep a close watch and ensure that the issues

raised by the callers are addressed within 24 hours, the statement said.