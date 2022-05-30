DCPCR disposed of 7,648 cases in 2 years

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has disposed of 7,648 cases in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 during the tenure of DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu. He also stated that in 2021-22 alone, DCPCR disposed of 5,118 cases, which is 9.25 times the cases disposed of in 2019-20. Moreover, DCPCR disposed of more cases in 2021-22 than last six years combined.



While we have come a long way in the past 2 years, we need to double our cases disposal speed, and ability given significant increase in the number of complaints being received which indicates increased accessibility of the Commission, he tweeted. The DCPCR also launched a helpline number to address the needs of children and the number (+91 9311551393) will address the concerns of children who have been involved in child trafficking, child labour, issues related to education, health and nutrition and cases related to juvenile justice. He told Millennium Post that the target is to double it up by the end of this year i.e., at least disposal of 10,000 cases. He also said that the police traces children who are missing.

Our mandate is to monitor that police follows the process as laid down. Also, we do conduct councelling sessions for those parents who send their kids to work. Such families are linked to different government schemes so that they don't need to send their kids for work, he said.