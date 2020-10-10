DCPCR calls for quarterly forensic reports in POCSO cases from govt

new delhi: Concerned about the delays in the investigation of POCSO cases, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now sought quarterly reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory of the Delhi government to monitor whether forensic examinations are being completed on time. The child rights body is already closely monitoring cases where delays are seen occurring.



"In its quest to ensure POCSO investigations are completed within the stipulated time, the Commission has sought quarterly reports," one official said. The survivors should get speedy justice for which chargesheets should be filed within time. "We have also observed that a delay in the chargesheet has led to delay in justice and forensic examination is an important part," the official added.

Comparing the data of 19 metropolitan cities with more than two million population, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said that Delhi has recorded the most number of crimes against children in 2019. The data shows that 1,674 children were sexually exploited in 1,662 cases under POCSO Act including 1,563 girls and over 100 boys.

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said DCPCR is very serious about POCSO cases and several steps have been taken to ensure justice to the survivor. Timely reports are sought from concerned agencies regarding

POCSO cases.

He said the Commission has developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for internal handling of cases related to sexual violence against the children. The SOP mandates the Commission to act on a sexual violence-related complaint within four days of the receipt of the

complaint.

On review, some gaps in reporting and monitoring were found. "Hence, the Commission is currently working on restructuring them to address the gaps and making efficient procedures of reporting and monitoring, resulting in more concrete outcomes," an official said.

To rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of child sexual abuse in Delhi, the DCPCR had initiated a Project Smile Club in 2019. The objective was to prioritise child welfare in cases of sexual abuse trauma and provide support to the victims in accessing education, health services, psychological well-being, legal aid, protection, etc.

As per the official, they are also working on bringing about a comprehensive, implementable Child protection policy which would include a clear-cut definition of terms related to child protection, SOP for reporting, action, measures for the integration of the child traumatised, abused, prevention of child abuse and behavioural change through training, incorporation of child protection in teacher's

curriculum.