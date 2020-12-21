DCPCR, Ashoka University start 'Child Rights Fellowship'

New delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in collaboration with Ashoka University has started a Child Rights Fellowship (CRF) to engage young professionals and strengthen the implementation of the rights of the children with particular focus on curbing child abuse, early childhood care and development and education.

The commission aims to provide an opportunity for five young professionals to create real, sustainable change on the ground.

According to an official statement, the fellows will get an opportunity to work on the field in an assigned district for a year while receiving training, mentorship and support for professional development from government officers and a programme team at CRF.

DCPCR seeks to recruit a diverse pool of Fellows and has strongly encouraged candidates from all religions, castes, gender groups, and geographical regions to apply for the fellowship. The candidates can apply before January 4.

Rajender Pal Gautam, Minister for Women & Child Development and Social Welfare said their governance in India needs innovations, background research and passion and the fellowship is an example of the same.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha said, "Young public-spirited professionals engaging with children's issues is what our democracy needs. I hope the Fellows will focus on monitoring robust implementation on the last mile."

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR said that the pandemic has put the children in a very disadvantageous position. School and Anganwadi closures, and immunisation hindered may be catastrophic for the whole generation." Only a dedicated mission-mode focus on children's issues can save us from the disaster," he said.