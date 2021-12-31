DCP-rank officer tests positive for Omicron

New Delhi: The Delhi Police reported its first case of Omicron after an IPS officer from Special Cell, who had gone to London to extradite an alleged international drug supplier, tested positive for COVID-19's new variant, officials said on Thursday.

The officer was accompanied by two others, who are also under home isolation, police said.

They said that in 2020 an extradition request was sent to the United Kingdom against Harvinder Singh, a resident of Southall in London.

On the basis of the extradition request, Singh was arrested by UK Police in February. The trial at Westminster Court concluded in November and Singh put forward his consent for extradition to India.

After the order, a team constituted by the Delhi Police Commissioner comprising DCP Ingit Pratap Singh, ACP Rahul Vikram and Inspector Anuj Kumar was sent to London to take the physical custody of Singh, police had said.

On December 24, the team, along with Singh, landed at Delhi. Due to the norms, the accused as well the entire team had to undergo COVID-19 screening tests at Delhi Airport as well as Heathrow Airport in London, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

After the completion of his mandatory quarantine period, the accused will be taken in police custody from Tihar Jail and further investigation will be carried out, police had said.

A senior police officer said that a DCP-rank officer tested positive for Omicron and is under home isolation. He is doing better, he said.