DCD staff stabbed

New Delhi: A 26-year-old DCD staff was allegedly stabbed by a person on Saturday in southeast Delhi's Tughalkabad Extension area, police said.



It was found that the accused was roaming without a mask and the victim asked him to go for a COVID-19 test, following which a quarrel broke out between them and the perpetrator stabbed him, police said.

On Saturday at 10:04 am, information was received at the Govindpuri police station regarding the quarrel and stab injury with knife to a DCD staff member at Jagdamba Dispensary, Tughalkabad Extension, police said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that injured Vipin Sharma, a resident of Prahladpur, was admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, a senior police officer

said.

The accused, identified as Ossama Raza (21), was caught on the spot and the knife used was recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Thereafter, a case under relevant sections was registered on the complaint of the injured. Further investigation of the case is in progress, police added.