DBSE's general body conducts 1st meeting

New Delhi: The first meeting of the Delhi Board of School Education's (DBSE) general body was held on Tuesday in which matters regarding the registration and the constitution of the board were discussed. According to a statement from the deputy chief minister's office, the meeting was attended by the nominated and ex-officio members of the board.



"The agenda of the first meeting included appraisal regarding the registration of the Delhi Board of School Education under the Society Registration Act, 1860, the constitution of the DBSE and its functioning from the academic session 2021-2022, and the appraisal of the members/nominated members of the general body of the Board," it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the DBSE will discourage rote-learning, bring continuous formative assessments and promote growth mindsets in students.