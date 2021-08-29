Days after man's body found in trolley bag, wife, six others held for murder

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested a woman and her six associates including her boyfriend on charges of murdering her husband.

Police said on August 10, the body of one Naveen, a resident of Devli village, was found stuffed inside a trolley bag in Sukhdev Vihar. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said they identified his body with a help of a tattoo on his right arm in which his name was written.

"Further investigation revealed that Naveen's missing report was lodged by her wife at Neb Sarai police station," he said. The woman, in her complaint, didn't mention the tattoo.

Finding something suspicious, interrogated the woman claimed that on August 7, she was beaten by Naveen. "The woman told us that she made PCR call and went to AIIMS for treatment," the official said. Later when she returned to her house, Naveen had already left and then went missing. Investigators verified her facts and it was found that she was telling lie. "When she was interrogated at length the woman broke and confessed that she along with her associates killed her husband," the official said.

She disclosed that on the night of August 7, she was with one Jamal at her residence. All of a sudden, her husband Naveen came there and became annoyed due to Jamal's presence. He hit her and she received injury on her lips. Two friends of Jamal, one Vivek and one Koshlender were present outside the premises entered the room after hearing the heated arguments. She further disclosed that Jamal pressed Naveen's mouth while one of his friends Vivek held his hands and she grabbed his legs.

Thereafter, Kaushlender repeatedly stabbed the neck of Naveen with a knife. The deceased's mother-in-law was also arrested in the case. Police have also arrested Vishal and Rajkumar, who helped other accused in disposing the body.