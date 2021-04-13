Days after interim protection, scribe joins rape probe

New Delhi: After being on the run from police in Delhi for over 50 days, Mumbai-based television journalist Varun Hiremath, has finally joined the rape investigation against him, days after the Delhi High Court granted him interim protection from arrest on the condition that he join the probe. Prior to the order, the police had spent over a month looking for him unsuccessfully.



A senior official confirmed the development and said further investigation in the case is going on. "He has joined investigation as per high court orders," official said. The 22-year-old woman in her complaint alleged she was raped by Hiremath at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri.

Police said he has been on the run for almost a month, ever since an FIR was registered against him on 23 February. The FIR was lodged under sections 376 (punishment for offence of rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) at Chanakyapuri police station.

Police added that he was questioned in Chanakyapuri police station. Several questions including rape allegations were asked to him. Meanwhile, the investigators also called him on Sunday. "He joined the investigation in the case. Various questions were asked. Further probe is going on," official privy to the investigation told Millennium Post.

According to police, "Rest we will share once our work is complete." Recently, the Mumbai-based television journalist accused of raping a woman in a five-star hotel here, was granted interim protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court, following an anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused, appealing a previous trial court order rejecting a similar plea. The Delhi Police had eventually issued a Look Out Circular against Hiremath, in an attempt to stop him from leaving the country.