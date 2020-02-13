Day light robbery in Noida: Jeweller shot at inside shop

Noida: In a broad daylight robbery, a 45-year-old jeweller was shot at by unidentified robbers when he was sitting at his jewellery shop in P-block of sector 12 in Noida on Thursday afternoon and fled away with jewelleries worth lakhs. Cops said that the victim received two bullet injuries and he continues to be critical.



The incident occurred around 12:45 pm when the victim identified as Naresh Pawar, a resident of Krishna Nagar area, was present at his shop under the name Kamal jewellers, along with his servant.

Three miscreants riding on a motorcycle reached the shop and opened indiscriminate firing on Pawar. The robbers took the servant of knifepoint and fled away with a tray containing gold jewelleries.

An eyewitness, who also owns a shop in the same market, said that the robbers fled away from the spot brandishing guns.

"Hearing to the sound of gunshots, we rushed to the spot and saw three men firing indiscriminately at the jeweller's shop. The criminals fired around seven bullets out of which two hit Pawar in his head and back. He was bleeding profusely and was rushed to nearby Metro hospital where he has been admitted to Intense Care Unit (ICU) and his condition is critical," said Amit Kumar, a nearby shop

owner.

Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Sankal Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-I), Noida said that teams have been formed to workout the case while police have got some important leads.

"The whole incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at an adjacent shop. The registration number of the bike used in crime has also been captured by the camera and we are getting into details of the vehicle. Three police teams, headed by DCP-crime Gautam Buddh Nagar, have been formed and we are expecting a breakthrough soon. Prima Facie it appears that the incident was fallout of a robbery attempt but we are investigating the matter covering angles of personal enmity as well," said Sharma.

Expressing anger over the incident, several traders and members of market associations staged a sit-in protest outside the jeweller's shop demanding quick police actions against the criminals and make proper security arrangements outside the houses and shops of jewellers and in markets of Noida.

"Despite the commissionerate system enforced in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the law and order situation in the city seems to improve nowhere and the crime rate continues to increase thus posing a fear among businessmen and residents of the city. If police do not workout the case in next two days, we will intensify the protest against police," said Sushil Kumar Jain, General Secretary, Noida Jewelers Welfare Association.