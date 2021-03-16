Day after techie robbed at gunpoint, 4 cops sent to Police Lines

Greater Noida: Four cops, including a Chowki in-charge, were attached with police lines in connection with the robbery incident with an engineer that took place on Sunday evening in Surajpur area of Greater Noida. Cops said that the actions have been taken after it came to light that the cops didn't take appropriate actions on the theft complaint lodged by victim.



The incident took place on Sunday around 6 pm when the victim, identified as Nishant, engineer with a mobile manufacturing company, had come out for shopping at a nearby vegetable market along with his wife and children. As per police, two miscreants took him on gun point and snatched the key of his Maruti Brezza car. His wife and a child who were sitting in the car were also forced to step out of the car by the robbers as they threatened her on gunpoint.

However, the incident was captured in a CCTV camera where accused can be seen fleeing with the car. Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh took strict actions into the matter and four cops were sent to Police Lines while internal proceedings have been initiated against them.

"While an FIR has already been registered into the matter and investigations is underway. Initial findings revealed that negligence from four cops- Junpath chowki in-charge sub-inspector Arun Verma, head constable Upendra Singh and constables Sahil Sultan and Akash Vikal was highlighted into the case. They have been attached with police lines and further actions against them will be taken after enquiry," said Harish Chander, DCP, Central Noida.