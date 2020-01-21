Day after student beaten up inside JNU over 'food', right and left-wing tussle on issue

New Delhi: Day after a BA second-year student in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was beaten up by some JNU students on Monday night in a tussle over "food", right and left-wing student bodies blamed each other over the issue.



As per a preliminary report, injured student Ragib Ikram was allegedly beaten up by the JNU students belonging to another hostel in the university after he refused them to have 'special dinner' organised at Narmada hostel. However, JNU Students' Union Aishe Ghosh has claimed the students to be members of ABVP. Ikram is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was immediately rushed.

In a Facebook post, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh wrote, "RISE IN RAGE ! 14 days have passed that JNU faced attack. Not a single arrest. But yes, see what's going on. On

Tuesday, one of the students of the University was again beaten up by students affiliated to the ABVP. They entered his room in Narmada Hostel to beat him up."

Dismissing the accusations, ABVP said the Left and National Students Union of India (NSUI) are not letting the university function. "An unfortunate incident of ragging against students of BA second year is being shown as a case of ABVP violence against the person accused of ragging," the ABVP

claimed. On the other hand, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that Raghib Akram had bullied some students in Narmada Hostel. Raghib Akram has been accused of bullying some second-year students in Narmada Hostel in the name of his friend who happens to be a mess secretary, they alleged.

"But Left parties and NSUI are again busy maligning ABVP instead of addressing the real problem. A case of bullying and intimidating juniors in the name of authority and

position has surfaced, and the Left instead of siding with victims of bullying are trying their best to prove them 'ABVP goons'," said the right-wing students' body.