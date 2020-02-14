Day after jeweller shot in Noida, police probe robbery attempt and personal enmity angle

Noida: A day after 45-year-old jeweller was shot at by robbers during a robbery bid in sector 12 area of Noida, cops are probing the matter as of a personal enmity along with robbery attempt as it has came to light that the victim had a monetary dispute with a man in Bhajanpura area of Delhi. Police officials said that they have got some valuable leads into the case and a breakthrough is expected soon.



On Thursday afternoon, Naresh Pawar, a resident of Krishna Nagar area, was present at his shop under the name Kamal jewellers, situated in p-block in sector 13 of Noida.

Three miscreants riding on a motorcycle reached the shop and opened indiscriminate firing on Pawar.

The robbers took his servant of knifepoint and fled away with a tray containing gold jewelleries.

During firing, Pawar sustained two bullet injuries and was admitted to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition.

Initially police took the matter to be a fallout of robbery attempt but further probing the case pointed out towards a personal rivalry over exchange of money.

"During sustained investigations it has come to light that the victim was into a monetary dispute with a Delhi-based man. The way in which crime has been committed also raise suspicions that the criminals had not come there only to commit robbery as they fled away with a single piece of jewellery kept in the tray. As they entered into the shop, they started firing indiscriminately on to the victim and didn't hurt his servant," said a senior police officer of Noida police.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses told police that along with the three men who barged inside the shop, there were two others who waited outside the shop to keep a watch.

"The CCTV footage showed that the miscreants fled towards the Delhi side after committing the crime through the exit point which is merely 500 meters away from the market. We are trying to probe the role of those two men if they were involved or the crime was committed by the three persons captured in the CCTV camera," the officer added.

Police are trying to record the statement of the victim who has started gaining consciousness after being referred to a private hospital in Saket area of Delhi.

Doctors have stated his condition to be stable now.