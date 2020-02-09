Day after Assembly polls, people in Jamia resume protest at old site

New Delhi: Day after voting ended, protesters at Jamia Miliia Islamia on Sunday shifted their base back at Jamia Millia Islamia gate number - 7.



The protesters had to move from the number 7 gate towards gate number – 5, due to the election rules, which prohibited loud music and crowd gathering within 100 metres of a polling booth.

Meanwhile, few protesters who were unaware about the rules had raised their disappointment when removed from the initial site on February 7, but after gaining knowledge complied with the election rules.

"It is about the Constitution, we had to move," said a protester who was sitting in front of gate number – 7.

On the other hand, loudspeakers were also placed back at the original protest site. Scores of people were seen joining the demonstration on Sunday.

"The protest will continue, we have emphasised it that till the time this black law is not taken back, we will sit here in protest," said Nagma a protester at the site.

Meanwhile, the students of Jamia Millia Islamia also join the protest everyday. "Our admin told us to disassociate ourselves with the movement, I think they don't understand the seriousness of this protest. Any student who wants to join the protest can do so," said Alif, a masters' student at the university.

Jamia Coordination Committee, on the other hand, has given a call for a march on Monday. The students have planned the march from gate number – 7 to Parliament.