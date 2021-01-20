Day 3: Nearly 5K receive vaccine shots, 16 adverse events reported

New Delhi: The Delhi government managed to inoculate over half of its set target — 8,000 healthcare workers each day. On Tuesday officials in the Delhi government managed to vaccinate 4,936 people out of the 10,125 registered with 16 people reporting of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI), according to officials in the government.



While the number of people getting vaccinated on day 1 of the inoculation programme here had dipped in comparison to the first day, Tuesday saw a marked improvement in healthcare workers turning up for their shots. About 3,598 people got their shots on Monday and a little over 4,300 showed up on the first day of vaccination.

"The target of the day in Delhi was 8,136, and 3,598 got vaccinated, which is 44 per cent of the targeted figure," Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain said while speaking to the media.

The north-west district led the way in the drive on Tuesday with its target of 1,457 people out of which 899 were vaccinated with only 1 AEFI being reported. Meanwhile, the central district reported the maximum AEFI — 4 with 567 people taking the jab even though the target was 1,145, according to data accessed by Millennium Post.

The south district's target (1,194) and south-east (1,026) had over 50 per cent turnout — 522 and 638 respectively with 2 and 3 AEFI from each of the districts. The north-east district had the least number of people registering for the vaccine (234), with only 77 turning up on the set date, this was followed by the north district where 165 of the targetted 165 people were administered the vaccine with two reporting AEFIs.

The exercise was carried out at 81 sites, with six central government facilities — AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals, where Bharat Biotech's Covaxin being administered.

The rest 75 centres, which included Delhi government-run facilities and private facilities, had Oxford's Covishield vaccine being administered.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national Capital seems quite under control at present.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,764 with the new fatalities, authorities said on Tuesday.

On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

"The fresh cases and actives cases both have come down a lot. Seems, the situation is lot under control now in Delhi," Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

As far as data for this month is concerned, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 2,334, while the positivity rate was 0.32 per cent.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31,574 cases were recorded.

These 231 new cases came out the 72,441 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 34,671 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,32,821.