Day 2 sees portal slow down as DU urges colleges to better connectivity

New Delhi: The slow speed of the online admission portal of Delhi University hampered the process of admission to undergraduate courses on Tuesday, a day after the varsity saw a tepid response on the first day of admissions, a college principal said.



The university's first completely-online admission process began on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 19,000 applications being received on the first day. But only 1,628 of the applications received on Monday had been approved.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said the university admission portal was slow in the initial few hours and it was only after 2 pm that the speed increased. He said they could only process 60 applications till 2 pm since it was taking almost 30 minutes for the process.

"There are 550 applications that have been cleared by respective departments and I have cleared 200 of them. We will try to clear the rest by 9-10 pm," he said.

He said he spoke to varsity officials who informed him that the portal was receiving close to 30,000 hits.

Payal Mago, the principal of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, said they have had 160 admissions till now. The teacher in-charges calculate the best of four percentage, then the documents are verified online and the final admission is approved by the principal, she said.

The varsity received over 3.54 lakh applications for nearly 70,000 undergraduate seats. Wednesday is the last day of admission. This year, the admission process is being completely held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shobha Bagai, Dean of Admissions at DU, said that colleges are concerned with the low number of admissions on day one and that she has advised them to improve connectivity as several students are trying to access the portal at the same time.

The university has also created an online form for the grievances of the students with respect to admissions, which can be found at the varsity's website.

In a notification shared on the Admissions 2020 section of the website, DU informed that after downloading the form, the candidate should email it to undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in in case of queries and uggrievances2020@admission.du.ac.in in case of grievances.

Students have been facing issues ranging from facing difficulties finding the option of a caste certificate to applying for the wrong college or course.

The admission process for the first list will be completed by October 14 at 5 pm. The second cut-off list is expected to be released on October 19.