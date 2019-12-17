Day 2 of FASTag implementation sees heavy traffic jam at Kherki Dhaula

Gurugram: If Sunday, being the first day of the implementation of FASTag, was a challenge to manage traffic at Kherki Dhaula toll plaza, Monday proved to be even more difficult.



Located at the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and being the major route for going towards industrial townships of Manesar, Daruhera and Bawal, lakh of vehicles descended to Kherki Dhaula.

As witnessed on previous occasions, the situation only leads to more chaos with large traffic jams extending up to three to four kilometers.

Moreover, there were also complaints that the waiting time for the commuters at the toll extended up to ten to fifteen minutes that led to more frustration and anger among the commuters.

According to an official estimate out of one lakh vehicles that pass through the toll on the busy days. In this 75,000 vehicles still want to pay the toll through cash while 25,000 vehicles have installed the FASTag

devices.

FASTag is a sticker that has to be put at the front windshield of your vehicle. This sticker becomes the radio frequency identity of your car which is automatically read by the sensors placed at the toll plazas. This sticker is linked either to a prepaid account or through a bank account.

The amount is deducted automatically whenever your vehicle crosses any toll plaza which is RFID-enabled.

Those commuters that have applied for the FASTag stickers have mentioned the delay in receiving it.

There are also complaints that most of the machines are not reading the FASTag stickers that are leading to more confusion.

There are 25 gates at the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza in which 18 gates have been reserved for the FASTag vehicles while six have been left for those vehicles that want to pay cash. One gate has been left for emergency vehicles and the VIP vehicles.

"Most of the commuters are seeing it themselves that how seamless the travel is becoming with the functioning of FASTag. In the course of time the commuters will get used to the new system and embrace the next technology," said RK Bhatti, who has been deputed at the Kherki Dhaula toll for the

registration.