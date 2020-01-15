Day 11 of JNU violence: Police continue to question suspects

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned one more suspect in the January 5 violence on the JNU campus.



Five suspects have already been questioned by the police.

Sources said that JNU student Dolan Samanta and alumnus Chunchun Kumar were among nine suspects named by the police in connection with the violence were called for questioning on Wednesday.

Samanta appeared before the police and she was questioned for an hour at the varsity's administration block, during which she also submitted a written statement to the police.

Sources further added that the investigators showed her photograph and asked her various questions like why she was present at the spot, can she identify other people involved in violence and the sequence of event of January 5. Samanta also submitted a statement to the police which includes her whereabouts on January 3,4 and 5.

Police, during a press conference, took the name of Vikas Patel, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel as suspects in the case. The police have already questioned Talukdar, Ranjan, Ghosh, Mishra and Mech. Sources added that few more people have been identified who were present at the spot on the day of violence.

On Wednesday, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the campus to retrieve data from the server room, sources said, adding that efforts are being made to trace Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma, who are absconding. Meanwhile, the absconding suspect in the JNU attacks, Komal Sharma has now approached the National Commission for Women with a complaint of her own against media channels for falsely implicating her as one of the masked assailants who entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5 and beat up students and faculty with sticks and iron rods. Thirty-five people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

The Delhi Police had conducted a press conference on January 10 during which it released pictures of the nine suspects and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.