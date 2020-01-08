Day 1 of Ggm visit: Economy and infra key priorities of CM Khattar

Gurugram: Steps to improve the city's economy and its infrastructure were among the top priorities of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his day one of the Gurugram visits on Wednesday. At a time when the district administration mulling to increase the circle rates in Gurugram, the Chief Minister met the builders and developers and took their views.



The builders' lobby and private developers have expressed reservation on the increase of the circle rates citing that it will decrease the sales in the real estate the sector that has continued to show some improvement.

Responding on the issue, the Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri told Millennium Post that the process of receiving suggestions on the issue of increasing the land prices will be in process till January 10. He mentioned that any decision on the matter will only be taken after that. After meeting the private developers, the Chief Minister who in his second stint is also handling the finance ministry met the industrialists and tried to address their concerns.

For long Gurugram has been generating revenues from the major auto factories, auto ancillary units, and garment export units.

Most of the units however have complained of weak economy sales resulting in laying off the workers. The the visible impact of this has been felt in the autos and auto ancillary units where hundreds of workers were laid off.

According to government sources, the Chief Minister in his visit may discuss on the issues of simplifying processes under which the industrial units operate.

In the evening the Chief Minister chaired the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) budget meeting where expenditure and budget allocations for various infrastructure projects were discussed.

Besides the revamp of major city routes, the GMDA also has an important task now of maintaining the city's drainage systems and ensuring water supply to its residents.