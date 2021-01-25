Daughters are our pride, educate them and encourage them: CM

New Delhi: On National Girl Child Day, as the country's leaders went on to post their personal and public wishes for their and the country's daughters, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "daughters are our pride" and that the only way for progress is to educate them and encourage them.



The CM said that daughters are capable of bringing great glory to the country all over the world and wished them all on the occasion.

"Our daughters are our pride, carry them forward by educating, encouraging them, our daughters are capable of brightening the name of the country all over the world. Best wishes to all our daughters on National Girl Child Day," the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.