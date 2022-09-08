Data entry operator jumps to death from tallest building

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man allegedly jumped to death on Wednesday from a high-rise building in central Delhi's Civic Centre complex, police said.



Divesh worked as a data entry operator on the eighth floor of the building that has offices of the Income Tax department, the police said.

Police said that the man jumped from the top floor of the building -- the tallest in the city-- which could be either 27th or 28th floor.

According to the CCTV footage, the man can be seen going to the 20th floor of the building to sign his attendance. He then returns to the eighth floor and keeps his bag inside the office.

The footage showed the man then going up to the 26th floor through the lift and then taking stairs for the upper floors. It appears that the man could have jumped from the 27th or 28th floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the matter was reported to police at 10.25 am by Civic Centre security in-charge SK Tiwari, who told them that an unknown person was lying dead in front of the Income Tax building in E-2 block.

On reaching the spot, it appeared that the person had jumped off the Income Tax building, Chauhan said.

No suicide note was found from the spot.

During enquiry, Divesh's wife told police that he had health issues and had been suffering from a stomach-related ailment for some time.