Daryaganj: Wife, lover, another man arrested for killing husband

New Delhi: The Delhi Police nabbed a 40-year-old woman who conspired in the murder of her husband along with her lover in the Daryaganj area of Central Delhi, the police informed on Thursday. The city police also arrested another criminal who was hired by the woman and her lover to conduct the crime.

The accused have been identified as Zeeba Qureshi (40), Shoaib (29) and Vinit Goswami (29). While Zeeba is a resident of the Daryaganj area, her partner Shoaib is from UP's Meerut and Vinit Goswami is a native of Ghaziabad (UP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan confirmned.

According to the officials, the incident took place on May 17 in a crowded place where the deceased Moinuddin Qureshi (47) was shot dead by the assailant. During the investigation, police scrutinised over 500 CCTV footage. Later, the team conducted several raids and finally succeeded in apprehending all the three accused involved in the murder including the wife of the deceased, DCP said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Zeeba got married to Moinuddin 25 years ago when she was only 15, and she was not happy with her husband as her husband was a property dealer and fond of drinking. Hence, he wanted to get rid of him and solemnise "Nikah" with some other person.

About two years ago, she came in contact with Shoaib through Facebook and both of them started meeting each other. Zeeba Qureshi instigated accused Shoaib to kill her husband and marry her.

Shoaib then searched for a contract killer and he came in contact with Vinit Goswami and he consented to kill Moinuddin Qureshi instead of Rs. 6 lacs, said the DCP Central.