Dark clouds, light rain bring mercury down
New Delhi: Dark clouds, light rain and winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour made weather pleasant in Delhi on Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. It was 37.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Safarjung, Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and Najafgarh weather stations recorded light rainfall.
Forecasting agencies have said light to moderate rainfall is likely in the capital for a few days from Saturday.
Delhi and other parts of northwest India have not seen much rainfall over the last few days as the monsoon trough continues to be over central parts of the country.
The trough will shift towards the north for a brief period and may lead to light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and other areas Saturday onwards.
