Danger subsided, says Jain as positivity down but death toll up by 38

New Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national Capital and the situation is "quite under control".



He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

Delhi logged 10,756 Covid cases in a single day and 38 more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

As many as 434 people have succumbed to the disease so far in January. According to officials, 59,629 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday, as against 57,290 a day ago.

"Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," the minister told reporters here.

Delhi has passed the peak of the ongoing wave of the pandemic, Jain said.

He said that after recording around 28,000 Covid infections last week, Delhi is now reporting a sharp decline in the number of daily cases and the positivity rate.

The "grave danger of coronavirus has subsided in Delhi", Jain said.

There are 15,557 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,656 (17.07 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 2,656 Covid patients are in hospitals and 156 of them are on ventilator support, the health department bulletin stated. Of the 61,954 active

Covid cases in Delhi, 48,356 are recovering in home isolation, it said. Also, in total 925 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 156 severe Covid patient were on ventilator, as on Friday.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 48,356 on Friday while it was 53,593 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city was 42,239, a significant jump from 40,756 on Thursday.