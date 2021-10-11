Dalit woman gangraped in Jewar, no arrests yet

Noida: A 50-year-old woman was raped by four men at a jungle in Jewar area on Sunday morning. The woman had gone to farms to cut grass for pet animals where the accused raped her.



According to police, the incident took place around 9 am at an open farm in Jewar area. "The main accused in the case is known to the victim and he along with some of his accomplices raped the woman. The accused took turns to rape her before fleeing and leaving her behind," said police.

Somehow, the woman reached her house and narrated the ordeal. After getting the information, senior police officials and a dog squad team reached the forest to get some clue against the culprits.

"Initial investigation revealed that the main accused Mahendra (28), belonging to the same village as the victim, was present in the forest along with his three unidentified friends. They saw her and took her at gunpoint to rape her.

The victim was taken to Jewar's Primary Health centre (PHC) for medical attention but later she was referred to district hospital in Sector 30 for higher treatment. Her condition is stable now," said Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO, Jewar.

A senior police officer said that Mahendra and his friends are addicted to drugs.

"On the basis of complaint, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 352, 376D, 506 and relevant sections of SC/ST act," Singh added.