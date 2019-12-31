Dalit woman attacked with knife as clash between 2 communities turns violent
Gurugram: What started off as an argument over a minor brush of two vehicles eventually came to blows between two communities that involved the Ahirs and the Dalits. It ultimately ended with a group of members entering of one community entering into the house of the Dalit family and as has been alleged attacking the a 23-year-old woman with a knife.
The incident resulted in the 23-year-old sustaining a deep cut on her nose. She was ultimately taken to Safdarjung hospital where after receiving 14 stitches she was discharged on Sunday evening. There are claims that the group of men who committed the act wanted to first abduct the girl.
According to the complainant who is the girl's brother, it has also been alleged that the men tried to intimidate the family by attacking the girl with the knife.
Though no arrests have been made in the case as yet the Gurugram police have registered the FIR against the members of both the communities for the violence.
"The fight was more to do with the anger between members of the two communities over the argument relating to the vehicle of the Dalit members being brushed by that of the Ahir community. The argument between the members of the communities has resulted in violence and both have made counterclaims on each other. We are trying to investigate all angles of the case," said Karan Goyal, ACP (DLF), Gurugram.
