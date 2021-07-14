Dalit woman abducted, sedated, gang-raped by 4, including cop

Gurugram: A 28-year-old Dalit woman was abducted from Sohna near Gurugram, intimidated, injected with sedatives and raped by four men for more than a week. Based on the complaint of the survivor, the Gurugram police has now registered a case against the four men who are yet to be arrested.



Significantly, one of the four men accused of raping the woman is a constable in the Gurugram Police.

The case has been registered under sections 365 (abduction), 376-D (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by poisoning), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian penal Code, 25-54-59 of Arms Act and Section 3 of SC/ST act. The four accused have been identified as Chintu, Sanju, Deepak and Kuldeep — the constable.

According to the complainant, she was first lured by Chintu, whom she knew, for a drive around Sohna on June 29. Chintu then allowed two of his friends Sanju and Deepak to enter his car, who then allegedly forcefully took the rape survivor to Ballabhgarh near Faridabad where they confined her to a room.

Not only was the rape survivor intimidated but was also injected with sedatives multiple times following which they allegedly took turns to sexually assault her. They were joined in this crime by Kuldeep, who also allegedly exploited the rape victim.

On July 9, they left the rape survivor at Ballabhgarh from where she came to Sohna and lodged the complaint against the four accused. Subsequent medical examination confirmed that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

"We have registered the case and have begun the process to catch the accused. We are also investigating this matter and keeping sure that the rape survivor comes out of this trauma to cooperate with us in this case," said Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar Police station.

After the case was registered against four accused, the family members of these accused protested at the Sohna police station claiming that the accused in this case were falsely implicated. The family members were assured that there will be a thorough investigation in the case. Following this incident, the Gurugram Police has also increased security for the rape survivor and her family.