Dalit activist Shiv Kumar walks out of jail after bail in third case

New Delhi: Dalit Labour activist Shiv Kumar, president of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan was released from jail on Thursday after he was granted bail in the third case for which he was arrested by the Haryana Police. A local court in Sonipat granted him bail in the third case, following which he was released.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Rajbir, Shiv Kumar's father said, "He has been advised rest as his health is not good so we will see what to do next. I am happy that he is out. I am glad to see him as determined as before."

Kumar was arrested by Haryana Police on January 16, along with her associate and Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, who was also granted bail by the court.

While in two cases, he was granted bail on Wednesday, in the third case, he was granted bail on Thursday.

Sonipat Sessions Judge, Yashvir Singh Rathor granted him bail in the third case registered against him Under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 384, 379-B, 307 IPC.

After briefly noting the facts of the Case, the Court granted him bail by stating, "Co-accused namely Nodeep Kaur, whose case is identical to that of applicant, has been released on bail by the Hon'ble High Court vide order (Y.S. Rathor) Sessions Judge, Sonipat, 04.03.2021 -3- dated 26.02.2021 in CRM-M No.7398 of 2021. In these circumstances, applicant is thus entitled to be released on bail on the ground of parity."

The Police had named Kumar and Kaur in three FIRs filed in connection with the January 12 incident, which includes charges of attempt to murder, theft and extortion.

Advocate Jatinder Kumar appeared on behalf of Kumar who filed his bail plea in all three cases, once Nodeep Kaur was released.

Both the activists had said they were tortured in police custody, which is supported by medical examination reports but denied by the state government in Haryana.