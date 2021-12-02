Daily wagers in Ggm struggle to make ends meet

Gurugram: With construction activities being stopped due to very poor air quality levels prevailing in Gurugram, the daily wage earners are facing financial hardships and struggling to earn enough money for sustenance of livelihood.



The difficulties become even more for those workers who are not associated with private or public construction companies that are undertaking several major projects in Gurugram.

While workers in public and private companies are being compensated by their companies, the daily wage earners who are working individually must depend on work generated from homes and offices to earn their income. Unlike the Delhi government that has compensated the registered daily wage earners, the Haryana government has not announced any such policy as of now.

"It is very difficult to find work in the last few days. I do not have any option so I make sure that I come to the Labour Chowk so that any contractor big or small can utilise my services and pay me enough so that I can at least feed myself and my family," Bhola Ram, a labourer.

Sita, a woman labourer, who presently helping in the construction of the house said, "Since I have young children to take care of I had asked the owner who is getting his house constructed for advance payment something which he agreed."

Jagjeevan is a small-time contractor who specialises in the work of masonry. Though he is not working, he is using this time to get enough work. He mentioned that he wanted to make sure that when the construction ban is lifted, he does not face any shortage of work.

"Ever since COVID-19 outbreak, situation has been difficult. For us workers getting work and money is always a dicey affair but due to COVID-19 and the ban due to pollution has increased difficulties. Since I have been working for a long time, I am now trying to get new work so that I do not face any shortage of work when the construction ban is removed by the Government," said Jagjeevan.

As the air quality levels continue to hover between very poor and severe levels the Gurugram District Administration has been forced to enforce prohibition on construction activities under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Despite the prohibition most of the companies are being found to not comply by norms and in effect being penalised heavily by the public officials. Several construction companies like Larsen and Toubro and other major real estate companies that have undertaken large scale construction and infrastructural works in the city have been fined for not stopping the work.

"These companies do not have shortage of workers. They can hire, and fire based on their demands and needs. When there is no work for long it leads to anxiety and fear that I would be taken out," said a worker who requested anonymity for himself and the company that has contracted him for work.