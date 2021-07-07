Daily jabs drop to 80K, a day's stock left

New Delhi: As the Delhi government on Tuesday reported 79 fresh Covid-19 infections and four more fatalities from the virus along with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent, Covid vaccinations in the Capital saw a marked drop with a little over 80,000 doses being administered on



Monday.

Significantly, the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin for Monday, issued on Tuesday evening, showed that the city had around 2.08 lakh doses left which would last the city for less than a day.

According to a review of the vaccination numbers in the Capital, since the Centre's revised vaccination policy was implemented on June 21, daily inoculations have remained consistently over 1.5 lakh —except of course on Sundays when all government vaccination centres are closed.

In fact, on June 29, the Delhi government had administered over 2 lakh doses — a milestone achieved on many days.

Yet, according to the vaccination bulletin for Monday, around 80,841 doses were administered, of which 51,728 were first doses. Around 46,637 people in the age group of 18-44 got their shots on Monday and around 32,978 people above the age of 45 took their shots.

There were 833 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Tuesday, the bulletin stated. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at 912. There are 269 people under home isolation, down from 300 the previous day.

The death toll stands at 25,001, it said.

Delhi has recorded a total of 14,34,687 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. So far, over 14.08 lakh patients have recovered, the health department bulletin said. The bulletin said 69,866 tests, including 46,110 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Out of 14,548 available beds in hospitals, 476 are occupied as on Tuesday while the rest are vacant.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.