Daily cases under 5K, positivity below 10%; 34 deaths in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



With this, the national Capital's case count increased to 18,15,288 and the death toll climbed to 25,744, the health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 44,903, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Only 36 per cent of the 89 fatalities recorded in Delhi from January 13-15, in which Covid-19 was the primary cause of death, were vaccinated, according to official data.

A little over 21 per cent of the 438 deaths reported in these two weeks were due to Covid-19, while the virus in rest of the cases was incidental, it said.

"The daily deaths are analysed. The analysis between January 13 and January 25 showed that out of the total of 438 deaths recorded during the period, 94 were those where the virus was the primary cause of death.

"In 318 fatalities, the finding of the virus was incidental with the patients being those who had comorbidities and were ailing for a long time with

kidney ailments, cancer, and lung diseases among others," the data stated.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data.