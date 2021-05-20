Daily cases dipping: vacant bed count up across hosps

New Delhi: Amid a steady fall in daily cases of COVID-19 in the national Capital, the number of vacant beds has again started to go up at hospitals, offering some relief to coronavirus patients and their families.



According to Delhi corona app, till about 11 am on Wednesday, 13,791 beds were available, out of the total 27,726 beds across the facilities, government or private-run.

About a few weeks ago, in the middle of the worst phase of the second wave of the pandemic, there was a massive shortage of beds with oxygen supply, and ICU beds and ICU beds with ventilators, with cases spiralling up to as high as over 28,000 on April 20, with a huge number of fatalities recorded every day.

On Wednesday, as per the corona app, 11,429 beds with oxygen supply were vacant and 1,246 ICU beds were available till about 11 am for COVID patients.

At the Delhi government-run hospitals, the tally of vacant ICU beds were — GTB Hospital (411 beds out of 900), LNJP Hospital (266 out of 750), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (133 out of 325), among other facilities.

At Centre-run facilities, ths figures for vacant ICU beds were — Safdarjung Hospital (10 out of 80) and AIIMS (6 out of 72), as per the app.

COVID beds with oxygen support were also available at many facilities across the city — LNJP hospital (1,198 beds out of 1,750), GTB Hospital (758 out of 1,250), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital run by DRDO (269 out of 500), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (283 out of 475), as per the app.

The COVID-19 situation has improved in the last few days, with daily cases on the decline, however, fatalities are still being recorded in large numbers.

Significantly, the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, which had several teething problems when it reopened has also now started to take walk-in admissions, with cases going down and beds being freed up in larger numbers every day.

The ITBP has said that walk-in admissions will now be allowed.

This comes after several reports in Millennium Post about how patients and suspects were struggling to get through the nodal officer to get a bed at this centre. At that time, the centre did not allow walk-in patients.