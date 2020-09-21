Cybercrime gang busted after man duped of Rs 7 lakh

new delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested one person, member of Jamtara based gang, involved in more than Rs 7 lakh fraud.



Police identified the accused as Sandeep Singh (34) native of Hoshiyarpur in Punjab. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the cyber fraud gang was found to be operating from Jamtara, Jharkhand. Initially, a cyber cheat called the victim and represented himself as an executive of a telecom company and asked the victim to upgrade his services like internet speed, voice quality and reduction of connectivity time without any charge.

"Once the complainant showed his interest in upgrading the services then the cheater asked him to transfer service upgradation request messages and OTP received on the mobile number of victim," he said. The cheats generated a request for virtual e-SIM of complainants number to telecom service provider and on the basis of messages and OTP transferred by the victim, he generated a virtual e-SIM.

Police said the cheater had access of SIM card of the complainant. The cheat downloaded Paytm with virtual e-SIM of the complainant and immediately changed the login ID of Paytm account of the complainant. Accounts of the complainant got connected to this Paytm wallet.