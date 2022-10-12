Cyber fraudsters giving training for scamming and making porn videos

New Delhi: The cases of cybercrime are increasing constantly. The Delhi Police data shows that in 2018, a total of 13,200 complaints were received while in 2019 the number of complaints received was 23,300. This number again increased in 2020 and 37,280 complaints were received by the police, while in 2021 there was a marginal rise with 38,110 complaints received.



However, the Delhi Police have succeeded in catching many cyber criminals and the arrested accused made shocking revelations during interrogation. According to a senior official, a cybercriminal revealed that with the help of social media, some fraudsters are providing online courses for the youth and are training them to make porn videos. They are also charging fees by fixing their share, and the youth are joining their group. An official mentioned that they are preparing a network of frauds in the whole country.

The officer also said that old cyberthugs of Jamtara and Mewat are looking for such new-age youth who can be taught new ways to cheat through the internet. After reaching out to people through social media, they provide training in cyber fraud. During this training, SIM cloning, bank money fraud, forgery through artificial intelligence and making fake porn videos by recording their faces by making normal video calls are taught.

These cyberthugs are running their training centre through social media. These cyber thugs have chosen the Telegram app for training and promotion. The arrested accused said that the training is not being given free of cost by the cheats, but fees are being collected for it in the same way an educational institution charges fees for teaching important subjects. The accused also revealed during interrogation that cyber fraudsters have formed their groups on social media. After the completion of the training, the trainees add many people to their group on commission. After joining the group, the old thugs tell all this from providing data to the new people to how people are to be implicated in the fraud. The accused take 5 to 10 per cent of the cheated amount.

The police officer said that after investigating a fraud case, three people were arrested by the police for SIM cloning. The accused revealed that all three have taken training in bank fraud from Jamtara in Jharkhand. The accused also disclosed that after training they started working together. After joining, they had to call people to cheat them and the data was also provided by the trainees.

In another case, six accused were arrested from Indore.They revealed that they had come in contact with the cyber fraudsters through social media after which they had previously given their bank accounts on rent. After that the thugs joined them and taught them the tricks of bank fraud by making obscene videos through an app.

The accused persons disclosed that after training, they all started cheating people together. According to police sources, the accused used to earn up to

Rs 1 to 2 lakh several times a day. After dividing among all, the share of an accused comes to Rs 5 to 8 lakh in a month.