Cut emissions by at least 70%: DPCC to all users of diesel generators

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed all users of diesel generators of 125 kVA and above capacity to cut emissions by at least 70 per cent by retrofitting those sets with emission-control devices.



The pollution control

body has also given the users of such diesel generators an option to shift to gas-based generators.

It has asked all stakeholders to comply with the directions within 120 days and said non-compliance will attract penal action without further reference.

"Retrofit all operational DG sets of capacity 125 kVA and above with an emission control device equipment having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70 per cent," it said in an order issued following directions from the National Green Tribunal.