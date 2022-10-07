Customs seizes Rs 27-crore wrist watch at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The customs department at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport arrested a man for allegedly smuggling seven luxury wristwatches, including the one made of gold and studded with diamonds worth Rs 27.09 crore, officials said on Thursday.



Commissioner of customs at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Zubair Riaz Kamili said, "It is the biggest seizure, in value terms, of commercial or luxury goods. In value terms, it is equivalent to seizing around 60 kgs of gold in one instance".

Chief Commissioner, Delhi customs zone Surjit Bhujabal said, "Alert customs officers at Delhi Airport have made this possible inspite of having such high passenger traffic. Indian Customs have always ensured maximum facilitation with minimal disturbance to genuine passengers simultaneously ensuring the safeguard of economic frontiers by curbing smuggling."

After a detailed examination of the baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery — Jacob & Co (model: BL115.30a), Piaget Limelight Stella (SI.No. 1250352 P11179), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. Z7J 12418), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. 0C46G2 17), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (SI. No. ZV655573), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 237Q 5385), Rolex oyster perpetual date just (Sl. No. 86 1R9269), one diamond studded gold bracelet and one iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB having a total value of Rs 28.17 crore.

Based on APIS Profiling, the officers of Airport Customs, IGI Airport, New Delhi have booked a case of smuggling. The said recovered goods have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Meanwhile, the passenger has been arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the offence is non-bailable, covered under 135 of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger arrived at T-3, IGI Airport, here by Flight No. EK 516 on October, 4 from Dubai, officials informed.