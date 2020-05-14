Customs now keep tab on first-time exporters

new delhi: The Customs investigation into cases related to the illegal export of large quantities of sanitiser, PPE kits, masks and its raw materials has now revealed that exporters wanted to cash in on the exorbitant amounts of profit that would have been generated by selling these items abroad in light of the global Coronavirus crisis.



"Profits vary from 100-200 per cent at the moment as there is a shortage of these items globally due to COVID-19. These were attempted to be smuggled or exported out of the country to the United States, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates," one Customs official said.

The Customs on Wednesday claimed that 2,480 kg of raw material for masks was intercepted by air cargo export. In addition to these, the air cargo officers intercepted multiple shipments containing 5.08 lakh masks, 57 litres of sanitiser in 950 bottles and 952 PPE kits at the courier terminal in New Delhi.

The goods were mis-declared by two courier companies as garments, kids dresses, cosmetic items and packing materials for pouches to avoid suspicion and further scrutiny by Customs officials.

These goods are prohibited for export as per the latest guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). They are learnt to have been sourcing the goods through Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Officials here said: "Customs keeps track based on intelligence received and based on our Risk Management System red flags certain shipments containing something different. For instance, if an exporter has no earlier history of sending these products out. In this case it was the exporters' first time with these goods."

When asked whether any new directions have been issued to the Customs to keep tabs on such exports, one official said: "No new

directions issued and cases were booked at Air Cargo as well in past."

When asked whether any arrest will be made in the case, the official added that they will be fined as the department now arrests only those who

smuggle offending valuable goods exceeding Rs 20 lakh in value.

"No arrests possible as

individual offence in each case is less than Rs 20 lakh. They will be served a showcause

notice and will have to pay duty fine penalty," the official

added.