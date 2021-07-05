Custom-made software monitors Ph-IV progress

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has implemented a custom-made project monitoring software for monitoring the progress of work on its Ph-IV corridors and the Patna Metro, officials said on Sunday.



IPMS (Integrated Project Monitoring Software) will monitor the progress of work of all disciplines civil, electrical and mechanical, and signalling and telecommunication contract, package-wise at the chief project manager and project manager levels and corridor-wise at the directors and managing director levels, the DMRC said.

"In a major initiative towards digitalising its functioning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a custom-made project monitoring software known as the (IPMS) for monitoring the progress of its Phase 4 corridors and the Patna Metro," it said in a statement.