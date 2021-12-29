Curbs to bring back longer wait times, snaking queues for buses and Metros

New Delhi: With the Yellow alert kicking in, the passenger capacity in public transportation in the Capital will now be restricted to just 50 per cent seating capacity — which is now expected to increase waiting times for commuters and result in long queues outside Metro stations, according to officials.



Delhi Metro trains shall now run with only 50 per cent seating capacity with no provision for standing for commuters and the same will apply for all buses in the city — including inter-state buses.

Officials aware of developments said that these restrictions will definitely increase wait times for Metros because they will have to restrict the number of open gates at each station to control the crowds inside. Similarly, while buses had only recently been allowed standing capacity, they will have to go back to only seating passengers.

Sources said of the over 700 Metro station gates across the city, only 444 will be opened. The number of open gates per Metro station will depend on that station's crowd and traffic at any given point during the day, they added.

However, due to social distancing and other Covid norms, crowding at stations has been an issue, and many commuters had been appealing to the DMRC on social media to reopen more gates at stations post the improvement in coronavirus situation in the city.

Following the relaxations in norms by authorities, the Delhi Metro was running with full seating capacity from July 26, initially with no provision for standing travel for commuters, and later provision for standing was allowed with some regulations.