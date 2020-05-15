CRPF man among 2 new Covid-19 patients in Noida, 16 discharged

Noida/Ghaziabad: Two positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday taking the total number to 238. Officials said that the new cases include a CRPF personnel and female patient.



"Out of the 119 reports received on Thursday, two persons tested positive while 117 were negative. A 19-year-old female from sector 8 area in Noida and a 35-year-old male from CRPF camp in Surajpur area of Greater Noida have tested positive. Contact tracing of those tested positive is underway," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

Apart from positive cases, 16 patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday after successful treatment of Covid-19. "Nine female patients and four male patients were discharged after successful treatment from Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) while two female and a male patient were discharged from Sharda hospital. The total number of patients who have been discharged from the hospital are 159 while 76 are still getting treated," the officer added. Meanwhile, five positive Covid-19 cases were reported from Ghaziabad on Thursday. "Five positive cases have come up on Thursday which include four from Alvi Nagar area in Loni and one case from Khora area," said a senior administrative officer while adding that the total number of positive cases in the district are 150 out of which 83 have been successfully cured and discharged from the hospital.