CRPF hands over Rs 11L cheque to former jawan whose house was damaged in riots
New Delhi: Living up to its motto of 'service and loyalty', the CRPF stepped in to help its former jawan Aish Mohammed with a cheque of Rs 11 lakh after his house was damaged in communal clashes in the national capital recently. While handing over the cheque, Director General of CRPF A P Maheswari hugged an emotional Aish and said "this is your family". The house of Aish, who served the world's largest para-military force for 22 years before retiring as a head constable, was at BaghirathiVihar in northeast Delhi. His house was "damaged and plundered by anti-social elements" during the riots on February 25, the CRPF said. "He (Aish) along his son somehow managed to escape to safety with the help of their neighbour". The officials of para-military force came to know about the plight of the jawan through media reports and a decision was taken to stand by its retired jawan who had served the country for 22 years.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT