CRPF hands over Rs 11L cheque to former jawan whose house was damaged in riots

New Delhi: Living up to its motto of 'service and loyalty', the CRPF stepped in to help its former jawan Aish Mohammed with a cheque of Rs 11 lakh after his house was damaged in communal clashes in the national capital recently. While handing over the cheque, Director General of CRPF A P Maheswari hugged an emotional Aish and said "this is your family". The house of Aish, who served the world's largest para-military force for 22 years before retiring as a head constable, was at BaghirathiVihar in northeast Delhi. His house was "damaged and plundered by anti-social elements" during the riots on February 25, the CRPF said. "He (Aish) along his son somehow managed to escape to safety with the help of their neighbour". The officials of para-military force came to know about the plight of the jawan through media reports and a decision was taken to stand by its retired jawan who had served the country for 22 years.