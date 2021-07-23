Criminals held after hostage situation ends in shootout, 2 injured

New Delhi: A family was rescued who was held hostage by two criminals in the Brahampuri after an exchange of fire in which both the persons received injuries in their legs.Police said at around 12.35 am on Friday, the police team raided a house at Nand Ram mohalla in Brahampuri in search of two criminals Arbaj and Saabu. "Both the accused were on the first floor of the house, but noticing the presence of police team, they ran towards the rooftop," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

He further said the police team chased them but they managed to slip away to some other house through the rooftop. "Police team conducted intensive search operation in the area and vicinity. Finally, the police team zeroed in on a house which was locked from inside and the owner was not opening the gate despite repeated knocking," he added.

As per the official, later, the owner opened the gate, he was looking afraid and requested the police team to save his family as both accused persons had hidden in that house after threatening the family and taking them hostage. "Finding themselves surrounded by police, both accused persons suddenly opened fire (three rounds) on a police team in an attempt to run away," police said.

But police team retaliated in self-defence and as a result of which both the wanted accused received gunshot injuries on their legs. They were apprehended and shifted to JPC hospital where they are still under treatment and are conscious and out of any danger. Two loaded pistols and one extra loaded magazine have been recovered from their possession.

Police said Sabbu was involved in six cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery and arms act. Whereas Arbaj was involved in one murder case. He was released recently from jail on special parole due to Covid-19.