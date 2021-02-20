Crimes against women witness sharpest fall in last 3 years, says Delhi Police data

New delhi: According to the Delhi Police's annual data, crimes against women in the Capital have witnessed the sharpest decline in the last three years with as many as 7,257 such incidents being reported in 2020 as compared to 9,256 cases recorded in 2019.



However, while this 2019 data is based on the data released by the police in its annual press conference held on Friday, according to the 2019 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, as many as 13,395 crimes against women were recorded in Delhi.

Further, it is important to note that crimes against women were to the tune of 13,076 in 2017, 13,640 in 2018 and as pointed out, 13,395 in 2019, as per the NCRB data.

However, as per the annual police data, incidents of rape dipped from 2,168 in 2019 to 1,699 cases in 2020, while cases of molestation of women decreased from 2,921 in 2019 to 2,186 in 2020.

The data further showed that cases of kidnapping or abduction of women decreased from 3,672 in 2019 to 2,938 in 2020, while those under section 509 of IPC pertaining to insulting the modesty of women decreased from 495 in 2019 to 434 in

2020.

Among these crimes, the police data showed that rape cases have the highest solved percentage with 95% being solved while those of kidnapping/abduction of women having the lowest solved percentage to the tune of upto 57%. Interestingly, conviction rate for those of kidnapping or abduction cases has been the highest in 2020, that is to the tune of 39%, while lowest for rape cases, recording as low as 23%, the data showed.

As per the data, friends and family of the victim constituted 44% of the the rape accused, while unknown persons or strangers being involved as accused showing a decreasing trend from 3.57% in 2016 to 1.77% in 2020.

Elaborating on the measures taken on prevention of crime against women in the capital, the Delhi Police said that a 24*7 women's help desk has been set up in all police stations and proper monitoring of all complaints or PCR calls is carried out at the highest level every morning.

Prakhar vans have also been deployed in vulnerable beats under the safe city project while special deployment has been done near girls' school and colleges, police said.