Crime Branch to probe gang issuing fake no-entry permission slips

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has started probing a case of fake no entry permission (NEPs) stickers being made and sold for Rs 5,000 each. As per the city police, to ensure supply of essential, perishable commodities, goods in NCT of Delhi, permission is given to some commercial goods vehicles to ply during restricted hours.

The complainant in the case informed Crime Branch that he wanted two NEPs for his commercial vehicles. In November 2020, he along with other drivers were discussing how they can procure NEPs. One of the drivers, who was unknown to the complainant, came forward and told him that he knew one person who could get them entry permissions but in exchange for money.

That person gave the complainant a phone number. "The person who picked the call introduced himself as one Updesh Kumar, who works as a driver. The complainant told him about NEP. Kumar replied that he will take Rs 5,000 for per NEP," police said. The complainant gave Updesh Rs 5,000 and in return, he was provided with a sticker valid till March 1, 2021. For the second pass, the complainant transferred money into his bank account and he was provided with another sticker.

As per the complainant, after seeing the NEPs minutely, he suspected that it might be fake. "I went to the traffic police headquarters in Todapur where I found that both NEPs were fake. I also saw two more people who came there with the same complaints," the complainant said.

According to police, they have received three complaints regarding the issue of fake, bogus NEPs such as this one. "Four NEPs were issued. During the probe, it was found that NEPs were not issued by the traffic police," police said. The complainant statement was recorded and as per circumstances, it appears that a gang involved in fake, bogus stickers is operating in Delhi which caused wrongful loss to vehicle owners and also to government authorities.

Police have registered a case under sections 420, 467 of IPC at Crime Branch police station. It was not the first time fake passes were issued in Delhi. During COVID 19, several people were caught with fake curfew passes as well when they were trying to leave the city even during the pandemic-induced lockdown.