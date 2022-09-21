Crime Branch rescues kidnapped minor from Bihar, accused arrested

New Delhi: The Anti-Human Traffic Unit of the Crime Branch recently rescued one minor kidnapped girl from Bihar's Purnia district, police said on Tuesday. Cops also nabbed the suspect from there.



The victim was 13 years of age at the time of registration of the FIR and was reported kidnapped in August 2019. A case under Section 363 IPC was registered at Badarpur police station here in New Delhi. In pursuance of the order passed by the Delhi High Court on January 9, 2020 in Habeas Corpus W.P.(Crl.) No. 3513/2019, the investigation of the present case was transferred to the AHTU of the Crime Branch.

A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for providing leading clues about the missing victim. Meanwhile, the AHTU has recovered more than 90 minor girls so far during this year, resulting in solving these many cases.

The victim has been rescued on the specific information based on technical surveillance and manual intelligence.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Nadir, a resident of Purnia Bihar. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of marriage and had solemnised marriage with the victim. Out of this wedlock, one girl child was born in Nepal in March.

The victim and accused were brought to Delhi and relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act have been added to the present case.

The victim was produced before the court after her medical examination and a statement under Section 164 CrPC was recorded, police officials claimed.